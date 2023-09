NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to PEN America, of the more than 4,000 instances of books banned in the last two years. Many of which involve people of color or LGBTQ+ themes and diverse authors.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Dr. Matthew Shaw, Assistant Professor of Law and Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Education at Vanderbilt University to discuss this trend.

Click here to donate to NewsChannel 5 Cares, If you give a child a book campaign.