Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Urban Outlook

Actions

Breaking the Stigma of Mental Health in Communities of Color

In 2024, nearly 60 million adults in the U.S. experienced some form of mental illness. That’s almost 1 in 4 people. What’s even more concerning is that many people aren’t getting the help they need. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Mandii Brown, a licensed Mental Health Counselor, Forensic Therapist, Author, Founder of 'Well, What Had Happened Was…' as well as Ms. Black Music City Tennessee USA 2025 to talk about mental health in communities of color. For mental health resources, visit www.wellwhhw.com To contact Mandii, visit www.therelatablecounselor.com
Urban Outlook: Breaking the Stigma of Mental Health in Communities of Color
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2024, nearly 60 million adults in the U.S. experienced some form of mental illness. That’s almost 1 in 4 people. What’s even more concerning is that many people aren’t getting the help they need.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Mandii Brown, a licensed Mental Health Counselor, Forensic Therapist, Author, Founder of 'Well, What Had Happened Was…' and Ms. Black Music City Tennessee USA 2025 to talk about mental health in communities of color.

For mental health resources, visit www.wellwhhw.com

To contact Mandii, visit www.therelatablecounselor.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking