Breaking the Stigma of Mental Health in Communities of Color

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In 2024, nearly 60 million adults in the U.S. experienced some form of mental illness. That’s almost 1 in 4 people. What’s even more concerning is that many people aren’t getting the help they need.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton welcomes Mandii Brown, a licensed Mental Health Counselor, Forensic Therapist, Author, Founder of 'Well, What Had Happened Was…' and Ms. Black Music City Tennessee USA 2025 to talk about mental health in communities of color.

For mental health resources, visit www.wellwhhw.com

To contact Mandii, visit www.therelatablecounselor.com