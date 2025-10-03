NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Growing, Learning, Outreaching Beyond Adjacent Lands, or GLOBAL, Inc, offers completely free international travel to honor roll students ages 12 to 17. Giving teens the opportunity to travel and spread love all over the globe through service and fellowship.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by De’Kaleigha “Day-Day” Wells, Founder & Executive Director of GLOBAL, Inc. and Brielle Yeargin, GLOBAL participant, to discuss the program.

Visit https://www.globalispossible.org/home for more information.