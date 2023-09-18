Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center is a fixture here in Nashville and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities, providing care for uninsured, under insured, and low-income patients who can't always afford to see a doctor. Matthew Walker isn’t just providing care these days, it’s trying to grow the number of healthcare workers, by launching a workforce development program.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Katina Beard, CEO of Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center to discuss the program, and the history of the center.

Click here to learn more about the 55th Anniversary EPIC Celebration.

