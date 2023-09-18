Watch Now
Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center is a fixture here in Nashville and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities, providing care for uninsured, underinsured, and low-income patients who can't always afford to see a doctor, Matthew Walker isn’t just providing care these days, it’s trying to grow the number of healthcare workers, by launching a workforce development program. On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Katina Beard, CEO of Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center to discuss the program, and the history of the center.
On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Katina Beard, CEO of Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center to discuss the program, and the history of the center.

