NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Urban League released its 2022 State Of Black America Report, and the findings are not ideal. On today's Urban Outlook, April Eaton sits with Clifton Harris, President and CEO of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, to go through the report and discuss areas that need improvement. Be sure to watch!
State of Black America: Urban Outlook
Clifton Harris- Pres. & CEO Urban League of Mid TN
Posted at 11:06 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 12:06:48-04
