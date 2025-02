NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There’s some thinking that children should have the option to read books they can relate to, where characters look like them, or story lines that shine a light on their own culture.

The Black Book Project is making cultural representation a priority, one book at a time.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Meredith McKinney, Founder of The Black Book Project.

For more information, visit theblackbookproject.org