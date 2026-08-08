NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Imagine fighting for half a billion dollars that everyone agrees you're owed – and still not getting it.

That's the story of Tennessee State University, and the woman – former TSU President Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover – who refuses to let it stay hidden.

Dr. Glover’s new book, "How Dare You," details how Tennessee underfunded the HBCU by millions and how lawmakers responded when she started asking questions. In her book, Dr. Glover calls the underfunding of TSU one of the ‘greatest financial injustices in Tennessee’s history.'

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, former president of Tennessee State University, the first and only woman to hold that role, and the founder of Fair Funding – a national advocacy effort to enforce equitable funding for land-grant HBCUs across the country.

How Dare You: An HBCU President’s Fight for Half a Billion Dollars Owed—and the State’s Actions to Avoid Payment

New book calls underfunding of TSU 'greatest financial injustice in Tennessee history'