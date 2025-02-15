NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our neighborhoods define us and help bring people together to provide a sense of community.

A few creative types – writers, producers, editors – are working to preserve the North Nashville community by telling its’ stories.

The series is called We are North Nashville.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by M. Simone Boyd, creative Director and Co-host of We are North Nashville, Steve Haruch, Producer, as well as two North Nashville Elders: Leitha Carter and Melvin Gill.

