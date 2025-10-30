Thune blasts Democrats on Senate floor as shutdown hits day 30, SNAP benefits expire

Republican Senate leader John Thune erupted in anger on the Senate floor yesterday, blasting Democrats for blocking efforts to reopen the government as the shutdown reached day 30 and millions of Americans face the loss of SNAP benefits this weekend.

"We are 29 days into a Democrat shutdown and the senator from New Mexico was absolutely right. SNAP recipients shouldn't go without food. People should be getting paid in this country, and we've tried to do that 13 times. And you voted no 13 times," Thune said. "This isn't a political game. These are real people's lives that we're talking about and you all just figured out 29 days in that oh there might be some consequences."

Thune's frustration reflects the mounting pressure on lawmakers as the shutdown enters a critical phase. SNAP benefits are set to expire this weekend for millions of Americans, raising concerns about a potential hunger crisis. The Trump administration has indicated it will not move money around to maintain these benefits, unlike the approach taken to pay military members this week.

His comments followed those by Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, a New Mexico Democrat.

"Senate Republicans just blocked my legislation that would ensure no child, parent, or veteran misses a meal because of the Republican shutdown. Senate Republicans are choosing to hold meals hostage and play partisan games with Americans’ lives," he said. "The Trump administration has the authority and the funds to keep SNAP running during this shutdown – USDA’s own guidance confirmed this. Yet, Senate Republicans would rather let 42 million Americans, including seniors, veterans, families, and children go hungry."

The economic impact is mounting rapidly. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released analysis yesterday showing the economy has already lost $7 billion due to the shutdown. If the shutdown continues for another month, that figure would double to $14 billion in lost economic output.

This weekend also marks the beginning of open enrollment for health care exchanges across the country. Americans are facing significant premium increases due to changes in Affordable Care Act subsidies. The hardest hit group includes individuals in their early 60s who are still working and get their insurance through the exchange. Reports indicate premiums are jumping from a couple hundred dollars a month to more than $1,000 a month for some Americans.

For weeks, the shutdown primarily affected federal workers and those relying on government paychecks. However, the impact is now expanding to millions of Americans who depend on federal programs and services.

Lawmakers on both sides are recognizing the mounting pressure points. While conversations between Republicans and Democrats have increased after weeks of minimal dialogue, a deal is not imminent. The talking does represent a shift as the shutdown enters a new phase.

If the shutdown continues into next week, it will become the longest government shutdown in American history.

