10,000+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee, down from previous week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — More than 10,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, down from the previous week.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported the latest updates Thursday, saying 10,355 new claims were filed during the week ending on Feb. 27. That’s down 1,722 claims from the week before that.
The number of continued claims rose to 54,972. Click here to file a claim in Tennessee.
Nationwide, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits edged higher last week to 745,000.
Thursday’s report from the Labor Department shows that jobless claims rose by 9,000 from the previous week. Though the pace of layoffs has eased since the year began, they remain high by historical standards. Before the virus flattened the U.S. economy a year ago, applications for unemployment aid had never topped 700,000 in any week, even during the Great Recession.
All told, 4.3 million Americans are receiving traditional state unemployment benefits.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.