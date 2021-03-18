Menu

7,580 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 12:36:54-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — State officials say 7,580 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, which is up slightly from the week before but still lower than in the past two months.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the newest data Thursday, saying 173 additional claims were filed during the week ending on March 6 than the week before that.

The number of continued claims rose to 44,428. Click here to file a claim in Tennessee.

Nationwide, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 770,000, a sign that layoffs remain high even as much of the U.S. economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus recession.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims climbed from 725,000 the week before. The numbers have dropped sharply since the depths of the recession last spring but still show that employers in some industries continue to lay off workers. Before the pandemic struck, applications for unemployment aid had never topped 700,000 in any one week.

The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly variations, dropped to 746,000, the lowest since late November.

