AAA survey: Nearly half of Tennesseans ready to travel as vaccine rollout continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While Tennessee continues working to rebound from the pandemic, a new AAA survey says more Tennesseans are comfortable with taking a trip.

According to AAA, nearly half of Tennesseans are comfortable with the idea of going somewhere for a getaway, which is up 10% from when this survey was done back in January. The two biggest reasons are vaccines and confidence in safety measures, plus how they are implemented.

The Auto Club Group says 400 Tennesseans took part in the survey.

The survey also found that more than 60% of Tennesseans expect to travel this year. A third of travelers plan to take a three-day trip before June.

However, nearly 70% of Tennesseans say they would travel more if there wasn’t a pandemic. More than 40% say they will feel more comfortable traveling when they are fully vaccinated.

Additionally, nearly 60% of Tennesseans are comfortable staying in a hotel/resort -- 6 percentage-points more than the first quarter. Nearly 40% are comfortable taking a flight -- 8 percentage-points more than quarter one.

The most popular spot for travelers in the second quarter was a beach destination at 37%. City/major metro destinations came in second with 22% and national/state parks and theme parks had 16%.