East Nashville running club holds first group run since start of coronavirus pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of more than 100 runners took to the East Nashville streets on Wednesday for the first time in more than a year.

This week, the East Nasty Running Group held its first group run since the start of the pandemic. The long-standing group has been holding runs through the neighborhood since 2008.

"Prior to being shut down for quarantine we were running anywhere from 100 to 150 people on Wednesdays," Club President Jeremy Taylor said. "If Christmas fell on a Wednesday, we ran. If New Years fell on Wednesday, we ran. We don't care!

For many runners, it was a chance to catch up with friends they may not have seen for months.

"Running is in your blood, so getting the family back together, getting every one together is going to be awesome," Taylor said. "It's a community and that's what brings us together."