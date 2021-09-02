For second day in a row, Tennessee sets COVID-19 hospitalization record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second day in a row, Tennessee has set a record for the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Overnight data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows there are now 3,501 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Tennessee.
Of those, 968 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Seventy-nine of those hospitalized are pediatric patients.
This is the second day of record-setting hospitalization numbers. On Wednesday, the state reported 3,338 COVID-19 patients were being hospitalized. The previous record was set in January.
As of Thursday morning, the state reported just under 42% of Tennesseans were fully vaccinated.
