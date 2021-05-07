Franklin Makers Market debuts this weekend at Westhaven

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Outdoor events took a major hit during the pandemic, but we're starting to see them make a comeback, and there's one making its debut in Franklin this weekend.
Saturday is the inaugural Franklin Makers Market at Westhaven. It gives people a chance to a buy and support local in a time when many of these artists were forced to sell only online during the pandemic.
Now when you get there, there will be abundant choices when it comes to vendors. It'll feature all local and regional ones who are selling handcrafted art, jewelry, crafts, and more.
Local restaurants will also be selling food and drinks.
Organizers are asking everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing, as well. While this event will be fun for customers, vendors say they're looking forward to this opportunity after dealing with pandemic.
“It's great for people just building up their brand, so they're not overwhelmed with these big, huge shows,” said Christinea Beane, founder of Makes Cents Jewelry. “Get used to some nice markets, but without being overwhelmed or short on product… but then also, the people, the customers... they want to buy, they want to support local, they want to help the artists that have had a difficult time in the last year.”
The event will be tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. at the Westhaven Lakefront.
