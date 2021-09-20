Watch

Goodwill to host two job fairs in Middle Tennessee this week

Posted at 5:39 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 18:39:23-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goodwill Career Solutions is hosting two job fairs in Middle Tennessee on September 21.

In Nashville, 10 employers who are looking to fill 70 positions will be at Preserve at Highland Ridge on Dickerson Pike from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To view a list of employers and job types available at this fair, click here.

In Spring Hill, five employers who are looking to fill more than 100 positions will be at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center on Nasdaq Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For a list of who is participating, click here.

