Metro holds job fair to fill dozens of positions

Candidates can apply on the spot
There are more than 433,650 jobs available in Tennessee as of early November.
Posted at 6:19 AM, Nov 06, 2021
Mayor Cooper and several Metro agencies have been holding career fairs to connect people looking for work with the open jobs.

The fairs allow candidates to apply in person and have questions answered on the spot.

A job fair is happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. November 6 at the C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center in North Nashville at 2013 25th Avenue North.

There are currently 81 openings across Metro government.

Organizations to be present at the job fair
Metro Water Services
Information Technology Services
State Trial Courts (Davidson County Drug Court)
Metro Health Department
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Finance Department
Metro Parks and Recreation
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office
Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure
Juvenile Court Clerk
Metropolitan Action Commission

