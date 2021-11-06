Metro holds job fair to fill dozens of positions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There are more than 433,650 jobs available in Tennessee as of early November.

Mayor Cooper and several Metro agencies have been holding career fairs to connect people looking for work with the open jobs.

The fairs allow candidates to apply in person and have questions answered on the spot.

A job fair is happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. November 6 at the C.E. McGruder Family Resource Center in North Nashville at 2013 25th Avenue North.

There are currently 81 openings across Metro government.