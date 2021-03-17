Menu

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency offers help paying utility bills

E.W. Scripps
rent relief
Posted at 3:30 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 16:30:29-04

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Assistance is now available for electric or gas bill payments through the Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency.

Those who qualify could receive $350, $500 or $650 toward their electric or gas account.

Qualification is based on the number of household members and monthly income limit:

Household Members Monthly Income Limit
1$1,903.58
2$2,489.25
3 $3,075.00
4$3,660.66
5$4,246.33

The following documentation is required:

  • Social Security cards for all household members
  • Last 30 days of income for anyone in the home that is 18 years or older
  • Photo identification for the head of household
  • At least one bill or a 12-month printout from your energy provider

If applicable, residents are also asked to bring the following items:

  • Military ID or DD-214
  • Child support TCESES number or signed letter explaining frequency and amount given
  • 2020 Social Security benefit or award letter
  • Paystubs for the last 30 days
  • Current award letter or employer statement for pension and/or annuities

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will be at Immanuel Baptist Church Life Center at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon on March 24 and April 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to meet with qualifying individuals.

What is the rebound?

As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.

Find more in the sections below

