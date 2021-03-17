Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency offers help paying utility bills

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Assistance is now available for electric or gas bill payments through the Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency.

Those who qualify could receive $350, $500 or $650 toward their electric or gas account.

Qualification is based on the number of household members and monthly income limit:

Household Members Monthly Income Limit 1 $1,903.58 2 $2,489.25 3 $3,075.00 4 $3,660.66 5 $4,246.33

The following documentation is required:



Social Security cards for all household members

Last 30 days of income for anyone in the home that is 18 years or older

Photo identification for the head of household

At least one bill or a 12-month printout from your energy provider

If applicable, residents are also asked to bring the following items:



Military ID or DD-214

Child support TCESES number or signed letter explaining frequency and amount given

2020 Social Security benefit or award letter

Paystubs for the last 30 days

Current award letter or employer statement for pension and/or annuities

The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will be at Immanuel Baptist Church Life Center at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon on March 24 and April 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to meet with qualifying individuals.