Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency offers help paying utility bills

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Assistance is now available for electric or gas bill payments through the Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency.
Those who qualify could receive $350, $500 or $650 toward their electric or gas account.
Qualification is based on the number of household members and monthly income limit:
|Household Members
|Monthly Income Limit
|1
|$1,903.58
|2
|$2,489.25
|3
|$3,075.00
|4
|$3,660.66
|5
|$4,246.33
The following documentation is required:
- Social Security cards for all household members
- Last 30 days of income for anyone in the home that is 18 years or older
- Photo identification for the head of household
- At least one bill or a 12-month printout from your energy provider
If applicable, residents are also asked to bring the following items:
- Military ID or DD-214
- Child support TCESES number or signed letter explaining frequency and amount given
- 2020 Social Security benefit or award letter
- Paystubs for the last 30 days
- Current award letter or employer statement for pension and/or annuities
The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency will be at Immanuel Baptist Church Life Center at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon on March 24 and April 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to meet with qualifying individuals.
