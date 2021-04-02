Middle Tennessee wedding vendors seeing a boost in business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Winnie Couture, more brides are saying “I do."
“We are seeing more people having those larger weddings and rescheduling receptions so it’s been a large increase of foot traffic compared to this time last year,” said Kami Carr, the store's manager.
Recently the business has seen a boost in brides buying gowns for their big day.
“I think that people are starting to feel at ease, especially with vaccine rollout and things like that. They’re more comfortable with those larger guest counts and more comfortable having that many people at their wedding," Carr said.
It’s a rebound felt across the industry, including at Bellevue Florists.
“It’s very exciting. We love to see the weddings coming back and we’re looking forward to having more of them,” said owner Sarah Noseworthy.
As event capacities increase so does business.
“I had a wedding a couple of weeks ago where the week of the wedding they increased the guest list. They said they could go from 75 to 125 so all of the sudden we needed to add centerpieces and we needed to add another bridesmaid," Noseworthy said.
It’s a welcomed domino effect.
“I think it all trickles down. I mean our business is directly impacted with every single other local wedding business, whether that be venues, photographers, everything like that. As these things start to open up it makes things better for our business,” said Carr.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.