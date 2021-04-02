Watch

Middle Tennessee wedding vendors seeing a boost in business

As more people are vaccinated and restrictions continue to loosen, some local wedding businesses are seeing a much needed increase in customers.
Local wedding industry making a comeback
Posted at 10:16 PM, Apr 01, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Winnie Couture, more brides are saying “I do."

“We are seeing more people having those larger weddings and rescheduling receptions so it’s been a large increase of foot traffic compared to this time last year,” said Kami Carr, the store's manager.

Recently the business has seen a boost in brides buying gowns for their big day.

“I think that people are starting to feel at ease, especially with vaccine rollout and things like that. They’re more comfortable with those larger guest counts and more comfortable having that many people at their wedding," Carr said.

It’s a rebound felt across the industry, including at Bellevue Florists.

“It’s very exciting. We love to see the weddings coming back and we’re looking forward to having more of them,” said owner Sarah Noseworthy.

As event capacities increase so does business.

“I had a wedding a couple of weeks ago where the week of the wedding they increased the guest list. They said they could go from 75 to 125 so all of the sudden we needed to add centerpieces and we needed to add another bridesmaid," Noseworthy said.

It’s a welcomed domino effect.

“I think it all trickles down. I mean our business is directly impacted with every single other local wedding business, whether that be venues, photographers, everything like that. As these things start to open up it makes things better for our business,” said Carr.

