More than 10K new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State officials said 10,869 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, up by just a handful of new claims from the week prior.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the newest data Thursday, saying 22 additional claims were filed during the week ending on April 10 than the week prior.

The number of continued claims dropped just slightly to 45,113. Click here to file a claim in Tennessee.