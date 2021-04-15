More than 10K new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week

Watch


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State officials said 10,869 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, up by just a handful of new claims from the week prior.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the newest data Thursday, saying 22 additional claims were filed during the week ending on April 10 than the week prior.

The number of continued claims dropped just slightly to 45,113. Click here to file a claim in Tennessee.

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
50December 197,41143,482
51December 2610,19845,226
52January 2, 202116,55451,816
01January 921,95458,945
02January 1618,23749,270
03January 2312,05048,996
04January 3011,49754,280
05February 69,49851,660
06February 138,11649,964
07February 2012,07748,015
08February 2710,35554,972
09March 67,40747,763
10March 137,58044,428
11March 207,33241,033
12March 277,59841,310
13April 310,84741,505
14April 1010,86945,113
New Claims Since March 15, 20201,130,371

