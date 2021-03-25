As vaccinations surpass 20%, Nashville eases COVID restrictions; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now that more than 20% of Davidson County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Nashville has eased some of its COVID restrictions.
Mayor John Cooper previously announced that once we hit 20% and 30% of residents vaccinated, we could expect to see changes by the weekend of March 27 – and as of Thursday, 24% of residents have received their first dose and 13.1% are now fully vaccinated.
Reopening Update: Now that over 20% of Nashville residents have received a vaccine, additional capacity increases go into effect today.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 26, 2021
For more info/register for a vaccine appointment, visit: https://t.co/0pJXgPi0hQ pic.twitter.com/LY9kfP5g63
Dr. Alex Jahangir said the new health order with these changes would go into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m.
Under the guidelines for at least 20% being vaccinated, Metro said the following changes would take effect:
- Indoor gatherings limit increases to 10 people (currently 8 people) without Health Department approval required.
- Bar and restaurant capacity: Socially distanced, cap of 175 people per floor (currently 125)
- Restaurant and bar hours extended to 2 a.m. (currently 1 a.m.).
- Increasing indoor dining party size to 10 people (currently eight people), consistent with 10-person indoor gathering size guidance.
- Increasing outdoor dining party size to 25, consistent with 25-person outdoor gathering limit.
- Large, low-risk indoor conventions can have up to 2,000 people (currently 1,000 people) with Health Department approval.
- Outdoor stadium capacity at 33%.
- Weddings, receptions and parties can increase to about 175 – again pending Metro approval.
- Events and “transportainment” can go until 2 a.m., consistent with restaurant and bar hours.
- “Transportainment” can have groups up to 25, consistent with 25-person outdoor gathering limit.
- Salons and personal contact businesses at full capacity with masks required.
- Pool capacity at 75% bather load (currently 50%) and saunas open.
- Museums and attractions: Groups to 10 allowed (currently 8).
- Gyms at 75% capacity (currently 50%).
- Attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events: 6 people per-participant and 33% of seating capacity if you can properly socially distance.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.