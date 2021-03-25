As vaccinations surpass 20%, Nashville eases COVID restrictions; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now that more than 20% of Davidson County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Nashville has eased some of its COVID restrictions.

Mayor John Cooper previously announced that once we hit 20% and 30% of residents vaccinated, we could expect to see changes by the weekend of March 27 – and as of Thursday, 24% of residents have received their first dose and 13.1% are now fully vaccinated.

Reopening Update: Now that over 20% of Nashville residents have received a vaccine, additional capacity increases go into effect today.



Reopening Update: Now that over 20% of Nashville residents have received a vaccine, additional capacity increases go into effect today.

Dr. Alex Jahangir said the new health order with these changes would go into effect Friday at 12:01 a.m.

Under the guidelines for at least 20% being vaccinated, Metro said the following changes would take effect: