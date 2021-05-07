Nashville SC, Grand Ole Opry to lift most capacity restrictions in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most capacity restrictions at two major Nashville venues will be lifted by the end of May as the city moves forward with its reopening plan.
Both Nashville Soccer Club and the Grand Ole Opry announced the updates Friday as Metro prepares to lift all of its COVID restrictions, except the indoor mask mandate, on Friday, May 14.
The Grand Ole Opry said it will open up weekly performances to full capacity for the first time in more than a year, beginning on May 14. That night’s show will feature Opry members Lorrie Morgan, the Oak Ridge Boys and more.
Opry officials said it will continue to follow enhanced COVID-19 health and safety protocols throughout the spring, including:
- “Mandatory masks for all guests as well Opry House operations and production staff, per Metro Nashville Health”
- “Enhanced cleaning practices” Click here for more information.
Additionally, Gaylord Opryland Resort said the outdoor portion of its water attraction SoundWaves is opening on May 15.
Starting May 23, Nashville SC said fans will be allowed at Nissan Stadium at near full capacity. Masks will no longer be required while outdoors at Nissan Stadium. However, face coverings are still “strongly encouraged.”
The club said per Major League Soccer’s COVID restrictions, seats located in the lower bowl behind designated media positions and player areas – such as benches, tunnels and warm-up areas – will remain unavailable.
“For those Season Ticket Members who prefer to remain in a masked and socially distanced environment as the City of Nashville reopens, Nashville SC will work with them to provide alternative seating options where social distancing and masks will be mandatory,” the club said Friday.
Nashville SC said it will continue to review these procedures on a game by game basis, in cooperation with Metro health leaders, MLS and Nissan Stadium.
Metro health leaders announced the city's capacity updates last month, saying that as of midnight on May 14, there will be no restrictions on gathering size or business capacity. However, face masks will still be required while indoors.
