Ryman Auditorium offering free self-guided tours to Tennessee residents on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend, the Ryman Auditorium is hosting a community day, and offering free self-guided tours to Tennessee residents.
Ryman Curator Joshua Bronnenberg says the event isn't just a celebration, it's a thank you to the Nashville community.
“All they do is show their Tennessee driver’s license at the box office and they get a free self-guided tour of the Ryman Auditorium,” said Bronnenberg.
At times in the last year, the historic Ryman Auditorium was uncharacteristically quiet after COVID cleared the concert calendar, and tour groups were smaller – if they were allowed at all.
Throughout the pandemic, concert venues worried they would be the last businesses able to open, since they depend of crowds of people coming together. That's why the Ryman is hosting the community event. Click here for more details.
“We've gotten through it together, so come on down and see the old Ryman for free,” Bronnenberg said.
