Changes coming to Williamson County Schools COVID protocols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our area is continuing to rebound from the pandemic and some schools, including Williamson County, will see big changes in their COVID-19 policies, starting as early as next week.

Williamson County Schools announced the update in an email to parents on Thursday, saying, "based on updated guidance from the CDC, local health authorities and WCS data, some safety protocol changes are being made at elementary and secondary schools in WCS with most elementary schools implementing these beginning April 5, 2021."

From prom to recess, there are some big changes compared to last year, which impacts students, but for staff, nothing will be changing on their end.

Let's start with elementary schools:

Kids out at recess now have the option to take off their mask. The district is citing multiple studies on how the virus is transmitted from person to person and the impact of sun heat humidity, being outside, plus CDC guidelines on outdoor recess.

Kids will now get to go to special area classrooms but will wear masks and wash their hands.

When it comes to promotion ceremonies for elementary and middle schools, individual school admins will create their own plans based on capacity.

Moving to the older kids, lets talk prom:

Students will have to wear masks except when they are eating or getting pictures taken. However, the district says that social distancing can’t be guaranteed and details about proms will come from the schools.

As for graduation ceremonies, they will be outside, weather permitting. Masks will not be mandatory – those in the graduation will be at least six feet apart, and when they are closer, it won’t be for longer than 15 minutes. Guests also don’t have to wear masks. Families and those who get together often do not have to maintain the 6 feet of distancing.

High school athletics will continue to follow TSSAA guidelines for athletic events. Additionally, adjustments to lunch procedures will be reviewed after TCAP testing.

The district said schools will communicate any specific or additional details to families before April 5.