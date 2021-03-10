Metro Schools to offer free summer learning program for grades K-12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools says it will offer free summer learning at nearly 70 sites in Davidson County.
MNPS announced details of the program Wednesday, and said it’s for students who will enter grades K-12 this August. Breakfast, lunch and transportation will be provided, and some sites will offer before and after care.
Registration is optional and will open on March 22. The program begins on June 7.
MNPS said each site will offer a mix of classroom learning, including science, technology, art, physical activity and other “fun experiences.” It provides a full-day schedule for first through eighth graders and a half-day for ninth through 12th graders. MNPS said “unique programming” is being designed for those students entering kindergarten in the fall.
The district said student work will not be graded, but students will have an opportunity to get caught up academically before the 2021-22 school year begins. Additionally, high school students will have some credit recovery options, as well as college and career readiness opportunities, while the half-day schedule for their sessions will still allow time for summer jobs.
“It has been nearly a year since MNPS and schools across the country had to close due the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted so much of our normal way of life, and many of our students have been learning virtually for much or all of the year,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools. “We want to give those students who may have seen their academic progress slow down, or who just want the chance to have more face-to-face learning time, the opportunity to catch up this summer.”
All MNPS families may apply, but by state law, the district said priority students who meet the state definition for needing academic support the most or are economically disadvantaged will be considered first. Click here for more information.
