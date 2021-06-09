Watch

Metro Schools updates mask policy for summer school students

The Metro Nashville Board of Education said as long as students and staff are either outside or socially distanced inside, they don't have to wear masks.
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jun 09, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been almost a month since Davidson County lifted its mask mandate. Now, we'll soon see changes at Metro Nashville Public Schools.

With summer school starting this week, the Metro Nashville Board of Education said as long as students and staff are either outside or socially distanced inside, they don't have to wear masks. These new rules start on Monday.

Students and staff will still have to wear them when they can't social distance, such as as when going into a building, on buses, or if they're in large groups. Also, anyone with underlying medical conditions, are still encouraged to wear one until fully vaccinated.

Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said right now is the perfect time to ease restrictions since the district is currently holding the new "Promising Scholar" program, where it will be a 13 to 1 student to teacher ratio.

This will make it much easier for everyone to social distance.

The Promising Scholars program ends on July 2, and district will monitor data to see how they'll handle things for the fall.

