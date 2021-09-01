Survey reveals more than half of employees are looking for a new job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're searching for a new job right now, you're not alone.

A new national survey from jobs firm PwC reveals that 65% of employees are looking for a new gig. Most are citing salary as their main reason.

Nationally, there are 10 million job openings. 470,000 jobs are currently listed on the Jobs4TN website, and that number is not slowing down. 500 openings were added just on Tuesday.

Experts said if you're looking for new opportunities, there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to approaching your boss.

If you're looking to stay at your current job, experts said don't use another job as leverage to make change happen. That could damage your credibility, and you want to keep the conversation positive.

"You might miss out on future opportunities if your employer's feeling threatened that you're already looking outside the organization, and that way they don't have a chance to really work on what's missing or what needs to be fixed on both sides," said district president of Robert Half Stephanie Cook.

If you feel there is no path forward at your current gig, experts said make sure you have your new offer secured before talking with your boss about your two weeks' notice.

If you're nervous about the conversation, experts say to grab a friend to practice.