Tennessee mailing new P-EBT cards to qualifying students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More help is coming to families with children struggling to put food on the table. The Tennessee Department of Human Services has launched the third round of the Pandemic EBT benefits.
The department said its Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program applies to qualifying children who receive free or reduced school meals at school (or attend a Community Eligibility Provision School) and did not receive those meals because of virtual learning or school closure due to the pandemic.
As part of this round, the department will soon be mailing new P-EBT cards to qualifying students with benefits backdated to October. Unlike previous rounds, this card will be reloaded with benefits on an ongoing basis.
Parents can check to make sure their address is correct and make any updates by clicking here.
