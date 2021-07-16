The Bluebird Cafe to reopen tonight after 16 months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 16 long months, The Bluebird Cafe will finally open its doors for live performances again.

Like other venues, The Bluebird Cafe closed back in March of 2020 at the start of the pandemic. The Bluebird’s general manager and chief operating officer Erika Wollam Nichols says in a lot of ways, reopening Friday night is like opening a new business.

If you are coming to a show, things will work a little bit differently. For starters, typically the performers are in the middle of the room, but now they will all be on stage – and while there are usually four, there will now be three.

They have also scaled back seating and looked at cleaning measures and filters to make the room look and feel safe.

When it comes to the performers, if you are a longtime Bluebird fan, you may see some familiar faces. Nichols says they have been performing here for years. She hopes everybody will give them a little bit of grace as they reopen the iconic venue.

“Our fans are a big part of the community the writers are our staff, and so I really believe that we are all in this together to get the Bluebird open and to be able to have the kind of experience that people expect from us,” said Nichols.

Nichols says 95% of their staff is back and says many have been connected to the Bluebird for over 20 years.

When asked about the decision to reopen now, Nichols says it started to look viable after the CDC made changes when it comes to vaccinated people.