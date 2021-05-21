The night market at the Nashville Farmers' Market makes its return tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A big event for Nashvillians is making its rebound Friday night. The night market at the Nashville Farmers' Market is back.

With about 40 merchants -- including some new ones, food trucks and live music inside and outside -- it’s a big step after Nashville recently lifted all of its remaining COVID restrictions.

The night market takes place every third Friday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., so you still have plenty of time to plan your excursion tonight.

When it comes to the pandemic, Charles Kizer, the interim director, says the farmers' market is one of the safest places to visit in Nashville. He said they have ionized air purifiers, widened shopping aisles and socially distanced seating. He also said all public spaces are cleaned regularly.

NewsChannel 5 spoke to Kizer about what it’s like to come back after everything that's happened and what it means to the businesses. He said they were able to bring in every single vendor in here pre-COVID to open their restaurant back up, mentioning how exciting that is and seeing their customers come back.

When it comes to tonight, Kizer said the energy is high, and they can’t wait to see the crowd.

“Very excited about [it] and just to give the community a warm, welcoming safe place to be, everybody's been sort of cooped up and looking for a place to get out and hang out with friends and family night market here at the farmers market, is the place to be,” said Kizer.

This marks the night market's 10th year.