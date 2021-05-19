Watch

Your guide to making ends meet and keeping your family safe

Actions

UPS to hire 100 part-time employees in Nashville area

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2018 file photo, packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. UPS is buying 10 electric vertical aircraft from Beta Technologies as it looks to get items to small and mid-size markets faster. In an announcement Wednesday, April 7, 2021 Atlanta delivery company said it will test the eVTOLs for use in its Express Air delivery network. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
UPS Plane
Posted at 1:21 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 14:21:29-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — UPS is looking to hire more than 100 part-time employees in the Nashville area. The company says health care and tuition benefits are offered with these positions.

According to a release, the jobs are permanent, part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers.

UPS says the positions come with “competitive” pay and benefits, including health care, retirement contributions, tuition assistance and a discounted stock purchase program.

UPS is hiring at the following locations in Nashville:

  • Whites Creek – 3205 Whites Creek Pk, Nashville, TN 37205
  • Nashville – 705 Massman Dr, Nashville, TN 37210

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

“More than 56% of UPS’s current drivers and management staff were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs. Promotion from within enabled many to begin their careers at UPS,” the company said in a release.

According to the company, hourly starting pay is up to $17.00 – depending on location, shift and position, and includes annual raises.

What is the rebound?

As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.

Find more in the sections below

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast