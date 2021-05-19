UPS to hire 100 part-time employees in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — UPS is looking to hire more than 100 part-time employees in the Nashville area. The company says health care and tuition benefits are offered with these positions.
According to a release, the jobs are permanent, part-time package handling positions in UPS sortation hubs and centers.
UPS says the positions come with “competitive” pay and benefits, including health care, retirement contributions, tuition assistance and a discounted stock purchase program.
UPS is hiring at the following locations in Nashville:
- Whites Creek – 3205 Whites Creek Pk, Nashville, TN 37205
- Nashville – 705 Massman Dr, Nashville, TN 37210
“More than 56% of UPS’s current drivers and management staff were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs. Promotion from within enabled many to begin their careers at UPS,” the company said in a release.
According to the company, hourly starting pay is up to $17.00 – depending on location, shift and position, and includes annual raises.
