Vaccine clinic packed as it opens to 12 to 15-year-olds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vaccine clinic was packed as 12 to 15-year-olds are now able to get vaccinated.

Heather O’Dell said, "Any steps we can take to protect them, to get back to a sense of normalcy, is really something to celebrate."

At 100 Oaks, Vanderbilt University Medical Center mass vaccination site leader O'Dell said they gave out roughly 725 doses Thursday.

"This is really exciting for me, I do have a 6-year-old, and she even wants to get vaccinated, it means a lot to me because I have seen first hand the consequences of covid, and it is quite devastating," O’Dell said.

Eighth-grader Jules Post got the shot, and he looks forward to being fully vaccinated so he can avoid quarantines at school. "That will be really nice," Post said.

The 15-year-old hopes his classmates at Grassland Middle School will follow his lead. Post said, "And I think it’s something we all should do."

His mom, Susanne Post, said they've looked forward to this day.

"We have vulnerable parents, and he has vulnerable grandparents that we’ve been very cautious to protect over the last year, so we’re so excited to take this step and just help the community," Post said.

She hopes other parents will consider bringing their children to get vaccinated too. Post said, "I certainly understand some people have hesitations and might want to wait and take a little bit of time to make their decision, but for us we were very peaceful about this, and actually very excited about this day.”

Jules went back to school with his vaccine sticker in tow as he was ready to show his teammates and classmates. Post said, "Get vaccinated!"

Metro's health department also has two drive-thru vaccine clinics. One is on Murfreesboro Pike, and the other is on Jefferson Street at Recover Health. They accept walk-ins and appointments. Another vaccine clinic that accepts children is located at the Brentwood Library and it's run through the health department in Williamson County.

To sign up a kid to get vaccinated through one of the Vanderbilt clinics go here.