With 36% of residents now vaccinated, Nashville eases restrictions for restaurants, bars and events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Nashville’s vaccination rate continues to increase, the city is rolling back some of its COVID-19 restrictions.

With 36% of residents now vaccinated, new capacity increases went into effect Friday morning.

COVID restrictions were also eased when Nashville vaccinations reached 20%. Metro health leaders previously said additional restrictions would be lifted once Davidson County reached 30%.

Now, indoor gatherings can now be increased to 15 people, with a maximum of 25 people for outside gatherings. For restaurants and bars, there can be up to 225 people per-floor but socially distanced. For indoor dining, parties can go up to 15.

Additionally, restaurants and bars can return to normal 3 a.m. closing hours.

Large, low-risk in-door conventions can have up to 3,000 people, with the health department's approval. High-risk events can only go up to 225.

For outdoor events, including sports, stadium capacity is 40% now. The attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events, there can be six people per-participant.

Even with these changes, the Metro Health Department still encourages people to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently.

Reopening Update:



Corresponding with over 30% of Nashville residents having received a vaccine, the following capacity increases go into effect on Friday.



Visit https://t.co/0pJXgPi0hQ to sign up to get your vaccine! #50by5 pic.twitter.com/LyKM9q111E — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 14, 2021

To schedule a vaccine appointment at the Music City Center, visit asafenashville.org or call 615-862-7777. You can also make an appointment for the drive-thru clinic at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike.