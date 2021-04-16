With 36% of residents now vaccinated, Nashville eases restrictions for restaurants, bars and events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Nashville’s vaccination rate continues to increase, the city is rolling back some of its COVID-19 restrictions.
With 36% of residents now vaccinated, new capacity increases went into effect Friday morning.
COVID restrictions were also eased when Nashville vaccinations reached 20%. Metro health leaders previously said additional restrictions would be lifted once Davidson County reached 30%.
Now, indoor gatherings can now be increased to 15 people, with a maximum of 25 people for outside gatherings. For restaurants and bars, there can be up to 225 people per-floor but socially distanced. For indoor dining, parties can go up to 15.
Additionally, restaurants and bars can return to normal 3 a.m. closing hours.
Large, low-risk in-door conventions can have up to 3,000 people, with the health department's approval. High-risk events can only go up to 225.
For outdoor events, including sports, stadium capacity is 40% now. The attendance at sports leagues and scholastic events, there can be six people per-participant.
Even with these changes, the Metro Health Department still encourages people to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently.
Reopening Update:— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 14, 2021
Corresponding with over 30% of Nashville residents having received a vaccine, the following capacity increases go into effect on Friday.
Visit https://t.co/0pJXgPi0hQ to sign up to get your vaccine! #50by5 pic.twitter.com/LyKM9q111E
To schedule a vaccine appointment at the Music City Center, visit asafenashville.org or call 615-862-7777. You can also make an appointment for the drive-thru clinic at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.