Scented Swiss Miss Ugly Christmas Sweater Will Make You The Ultimate Holiday Party Guest

If a steaming cup of hot cocoa is one of your favorite parts of the holiday season, we have found the perfect Christmas sweater for all of your get-togethers and parties.

The Swiss Miss 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater not only has a festive design that’ll remind you of a box of Swiss Miss hot cocoa, but it is also scented so you can smell like hot chocolate!

Other features include a reversible sequin pattern that you can swipe to say either “I am hot” or “I am sweet.” The sweater also includes an insulated zipper pouch to keep your cocoa warm (if it’s in a proper container, of course) or store Swiss Miss packets to pass out to fellow holiday party-goers.

The Swiss Miss hot cocoa-scented holiday sweater is available only on UglyChristmasSweater.com for $60. The sweater comes in sizes from S-3XL and is available in limited quantities, while supplies last.

While there don’t appear to be any other scented Christmas sweaters, you’ll find dozens of other sweaters from UglyChristmasSweater.com, Tipsy Elves and even Sam’s Club.

A few of the other fun sweaters from UglyChristmasSweater.com include one that says “Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal” from “Home Alone,” one that says “Santa! I know him!” from “Elf” and for fans of “The Office,” a Dunder Mifflin print.

Tipsy Elves has more than 100 sweaters, including a light-up gingerbread house, a drinking game and a stocking sweater that holds an entire bottle of wine. At Sam’s Club, you can order a customized sweater with fun sayings or your name.

If you love ugly Christmas sweater-style graphics, you can even order a giant blanket that features Santa Claus riding a unicorn. The blanket measures 10 feet by 10 feet and weighs 10 pounds. It can be found exclusively on Big Blanket Co’s website for $229.

Will you be ordering a new ugly Christmas sweater for this holiday season?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.