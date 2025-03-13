Southwest will now charge for checked bags, but there are ways to save

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — We heard from so many of you after Southwest announced a reversal of their "bags fly free" policy.

Travel keeps getting expensive. So how do you save? Do you pack less, fly another carrier, or ditch the flight and drive?

I asked about some options and asked travelers how they felt about the change.

For Debbie Hunt, she was catching a flight home after a successful Nashville trip to visit her children.

She said on her Southwest flight to Kansas she was grateful to check a bag full of souvenirs.

“Luckily my bag was not over 50 pounds,” said Hunt.

“I’ve heard rumors they’re gonna start charging. That makes me very sad,” said California resident, Meghan Kurtz.

It is true.

Instead of rolling luggage, Southwest is rolling back their long-standing policy that bags fly free.

Starting May 28, most passengers will have to pay.

After May 28, elite Southwest rapid rewards members can check two bags for free.

Southwest credit card holders can check one bag for free. Kurtz says the reversal may redirect her to another airline.

“I do pack a lot of bags even when I travel. Even if it’s just for a couple of days. I bring everything I think I might need,” said Kurtz. “I hope they roll it back.”

Booking your trip early is always a recommended piece of advice to save money on travel but some travel experts have ideas on how to save when it comes to your luggage.

“Coordinate your colors. You may not need five pairs of pants for five days on a vacation,” said Kurtz.

For 15 years, Erica James has booked trips for clients.

She recommends booking early to save on flights.

But she points out there are savings to take advantage of if you pack less in a carry-on and consolidate.

“You can get more in your luggage if you use your packing cubes to get your clothes, shoes and everything in,” said James.

It may mean some packing pains, but travelers told us it’s the experience that’s priceless.

“Or only traveling in warm months so it’s less stuff you have to pack,” said Kurtz.

If you have thoughts on this story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com