A sleep doctor said the Tennessee Titans aren't getting enough rest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Bijoy John — aka Dr. Sleep — is the author of the book "Nobody's Sleeping."

Dr. John has over 25 years of experience working with patients to resolve their sleep disorders. And according to him, the Tennessee Titans simply aren't getting enough rest.

According to Dr. John, the Titans players' production consistently drops off in the second half of games, and he claims he's got the data to prove it.

Dr. John notes NFL players tend to have sleep issues due to their size as well as their hectic schedules. He said the solution is a better sleep schedule for the players and a better pregame routine.

Dr. John says he's presented his findings to the Titans front office via email but hasn't gotten a response back quite yet.

He said he'll keep trying, because like all of us, he wants the Titans to someday capture that elusive Superbowl trophy.