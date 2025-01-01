After years of hearing 'no,' this Lipscomb player finally heard a 'yes'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A visit to Lipscomb University sparked something inside Jack Ingold when he was in the fifth grade.

"We walked in the gym and seeing all those guys practicing, I said, 'That’s what I want to do,'" Ingold said.

In high school, he dreamed of playing for the purple and gold.

"I started emailing Lipscomb," Ingold said. "Every Monday morning, Coach Acuff and all the assistants would get an email from me. It had a quick stat about me and a link to my highlights. I got three responses that said we are done recruiting for your class or we’re not interested."

Ingold was unfazed by the lack of attention and came to Lipscomb anyway. At the end of his freshman year, he got an opportunity.

"I tried out and that led to me being a manager but you can practice and lift with the team and then, that opportunity led to now you can dress out and play as a junior," Ingold said.

His selfless attitude made an immediate impression on his teammates and his coaches.

"He just played hard," said Bisons guard Will Pruitt. "He’s just gonna go out there and take a charge. Do the dirty work.)

"I think this whole story is so much more than about basketball," said Lipscomb Head Coach Lennie Acuff. "It's a young man who had a dream but was willing work while he waited. To be patient and serve."

For Ingold, his senior season was going along as planned but last week, it all changed.

"I get all the guys a book at Christmas and I write a note with just some quick thoughts and how much I appreciate them and how much they mean to me," Coach Acuff said.

That's when Ingold started reading his inscription in the book.

Reading tearfully, Jack read the words: thank you for living out the core values of our basketball program at a level that challenges every single player, coach and staff member. You are selfless, You are thankful. You are humble. You are driven. You are committed. You are responsible and as of tonight, you're on full scholarship.

"Jack deserves every bit of it so that’s why everybody felt the joy because we knew that he deserved it," Pruitt said.

"This is 35 years for me as a college coach that was one of the most special moments that I’ve ever had honestly," Coach Acuff said. "Everyone in that room was blessed and you can see how excited the guys were. When you’re 18-22 years old, crying is not a big part of your DNA, there weren’t many dry eyes in there because of their love for him."

After years of hearing "no" for Jack, this week was a well-deserved "yes."

"For me that means a lot to me the fact that I get to take it home and bring it to my parents and repay them for all that they have done for me," Ingold said. "It’s surreal. It was surreal then. It’s surreal now and I think every time that I watch that video for the rest of my life I’ll be overwhelmed and tears over it because of how much it means to me."

