Behind the scenes at the new Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You have probably noticed major progress if you have driven by the new Nissan Stadium recently. While the Titans are not expected to get the keys to their new home until mid-February, Newschannel 5 got a sneak peek behind the scenes at the $2.2 Billion project Thursday.

“It’s mind-blowing to think it’s a three-year project and we’re three months away,” Titans Project Executive Kellen Decoursey said. “It’s been exciting and there’s still a lot to do.”

The project now enters its final phase after reaching a major milestone in construction at the end of October. Crews completed the multi-layered cable structure for the stadium’s translucent roof.

The roof, which is similar to the ones on SoFi stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and Allegian Stadium in Las Vegas, will allow natural lighting to splash the stadium’s floor even though the stadium is fully enclosed.

“I think it’s great feeling like you’re still outdoors and connected with nature,” Decoursey said. “Having sunlight and seeing the clouds is great. I think it’s amazing for our players as far as consistency is concerned. You’re always going to have the right environment to play in.”

The natural light then blends into one of the most extensive LED systems in the N-F-L. The new stadium features more than 77,000 square feet of video boards.

The biggest highlights are a 14,000 square foot jumbotron above the East end zone and a Ring of Fire ribbon board that circles the stadium’s upper deck.

“We have the really large end zone boards here, but that’s all complimented (by) the top of (the video structure) is 2200 lineal feet of a 13-foot tall LED board that wraps the whole perimeter of the back of the upper bowl. It’s going to be extremely immersive, and we’re really excited about the content that will be on there.”

But the Titans are most excited about the different ways fans can view the game.

More than 35-thousand of the 60-thousand padded seats have already been installed with finishing touches being put on 130 suites and 125 stadium boxes.

“There’s really not a bad seat in the house,” Decoursey said. “And I think the amenities and the experiences that all of our fans can have will be far and away better than our current stadium, but I think better than any other NFL stadium.”

Fans will enjoy outdoor terraces, streamlined concessions and twice the number of bathrooms as the current stadium.

The amenities extend to player spaces as well. The Titans state-of-the art locker room has connected training rooms and meeting space for the offense and defense. Players will enjoy having personal lockers that are among the largest in the NFL.

Most importantly, the locker room is nearly twice as big as the old one, increasing in size from 14,000 to 23,000 square feet. That will allow the team to roll in temporary lockers to accommodate the full 90-man preseason roster.

That will be a nice change after having to split the roster into two locker rooms during the preseason at the current stadium. For years the Titans have had offensive players dress in the main locker room while defensive players got ready in Tennessee State’s locker room.

“The locker room is amazing,” Decourcey said. “All the facilities that are needed for a football team are there.”

Once they leave the locker room, Titans players will follow a direct tunnel out onto the field and a stadium floor team officials and city leaders believe will help Nashville attract the biggest and best events in the world.

That was the pitch when the new stadium project was first proposed, and the calendar is already beginning to fill with major events.

Super Bowl LXIV will be held at the new Nissan Stadium in February of 2030. The venue is also a finalist for the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four and other major national and international events that will serve as a major economic driver for the city and the new East Bank development.

“We can host the biggest events that all the other big stadiums can host,” Decoursey said. “I think it’s just exciting for our fans and people who want to just come here every day of the year. (We’re proud) of the placement and the position in which we built this stadium to be part of a bigger environment that is the new East Bank development, the new downtown of Nashville. This is going to be a critical piece of the bigger picture.”

The Titans will debut in their new home during the preseason next August, but there will be events in the stadium before that including CMA fest June 10th-13th.

Sources tell Newchannel 5 that the first official event will be a major concert in mid-to-late April with the artist to be announced in the next couple months.