Belmont Bruins women's basketball headed for national tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cue the music on Belmont Boulevard because the Belmont Bruins are headed to the big dance once again.

The Bruins defeated Tennessee Tech 51-29 Saturday to win the OVC Tournament title and grab the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Destinee Wells scored 22 points and was named tournament MVP as the Bruins repeated as conference champions. Sophomore center Madison Bartley was also named to the All-Tournament team after joining Wells and sophomore guard Tuti Jones on the all-conference team during the regular season.

Belmont’s won 12 straight games and is projected as a no. 12 or 13 seed in the expanded field of 68 for this year’s tournament. But the battle-tested Bruins aren’t worried about any potential matchup. Last year they upset no. 5 seed Gonzaga in the opening round of the tournament, and they’re looking to do even more damage this season.

The Bruins have won six of the past seven OVC Tournament titles, four of five under head coach Bart Brooks, becoming one of the dominant mid-major programs in the country. And they hope to show what they’re made of when the brackets are announced next Sunday night at 7pm.