Belmont makes history, beating Illinois State at MVC Tourney

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WTVF) — After quarterfinal heartbreak in its first two years at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, Belmont left no doubt this time in a 76-63 win over no. 5 seed Illinois State.

The Bruins delivered their best first half of the season, jumping out to a 41-18 halftime lead before extending the margin to 28 early in the second half.

Carter Whitt set the tone with 12 points and seven assists in the first half as Belmont built the lead. Whitt added 11 assists against just one turnover as five other Bruins scored in double figures.

Sam Orme had 12 points and Brody Peebles added 11 points off the bench, and each hit huge shots as Belmont fought off a pair of Illinois State runs in the second half.

Jonathan Pierre also had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds including a big basket and a couple of free throws late. Tyler Lundblade chipped in 11 points as the Bruins advance to the semifinals for the first time in their three seasons in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Belmont will now face regular season champ and top seed Drake in Saturday’s first semi at 2:30 p.m.