Source: Belmont to hire Evan Bradds as next head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Belmont is set to hire Duke assistant Evan Bradds as its next head coach, a source tells Newschannel 5’s Steve Layman.

Bradds, 31, is Belmont’s all-time Division I era scoring leader, having played for legendary head coach Rick Byrd from 2013-17 and was named OVC Player of the Year during his junior season.

He immediately transitioned to coaching following his playing career, joining the staff of the Boston Celtics. Bradds worked closely with G.M. Brad Stevens and others in the organization, serving as an assistant for the franchise’s G League team in Maine and then the Celtics.

Bradds also served as an assistant with the Jazz for three years, serving as the team’s Summer League head coach. He was hired by Duke coach John Scheyer last May.

Bradds will become just the third head coach Belmont has had over the past four decades. Byrd coached for 33 seasons before being replaced by former player Casey Alexander, who led the Bruins for seven seasons before taking the head coaching job at Kansas State last week.

An official announcement from Belmont is expected in the coming days.