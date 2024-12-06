Bulluck the Barista: Former Titans linebacker running 'Just Love Coffee' in Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He's one of the best and most popular players in Tennessee Titans history, but now former All-Pro linebacker Keith Bulluck is tackling a new challenge.

For ten seasons, Keith Bulluck was a terror on the football field and now some 15 years after retiring from the NFL, the a two time All-Pro linebacker still remains one of the most popular Tennessee Titans players of all time.

As a football player, Bulluck was all business and now he's in the coffee business, opening his own Just Love Coffee branch in Franklin back in 2020 making the transition from baller to barista.