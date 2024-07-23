Callahan begins first training camp as Head Coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brian Callahan had thought about this day ever since he got into coaching. Day one of his first training camp as a NFL head coach as the Titans get set to kick off the 2024 season.

Players reported to Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park Tuesday for preseason testing and the team’s first full meeting of the season hosted by Callahan.

“It's always my favorite time of year when training camp starts,” Callahan said. “Obviously, there's optimism and things are good, and it's exciting. It's a fun time of year. I love training camp. It's one of my favorite parts of football. So to be here and be the head coach of the Titans in my first year and my first training camp is pretty awesome, I’m not going to lie to you. I'm excited to get going, and again, it's a pretty cool moment for me to be able to be up here talking about training camp. It won't always be this exciting and this optimistic, but it is right now, and I'm going to enjoy it.

It was an offseason of change for the Titans. Mike Vrabel was fired after a 7-10 season in which Tennessee missed the playoffs for the second straight year. Callahan was then hired as head coach and brought in a new coaching staff with new schemes in all three phases of the game.