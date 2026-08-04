Cam Ward's Monday training camp interceptions raise questions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If the fans that attended the Titans first padded practice of training camp Monday arrived at Vanderbilt Health Center with questions about the offense and Cam Ward’s year two progression, they probably left with those same questions after an up and down day in which Ward threw two interceptions.

Both picks came on similar plays where Ward was flushed from the pocket and rolled to his right to buy time. He then threw back across his body – violation of cardinal rule no. 1 – late to the middle of the field – violation of cardinal rule no. 2. Amani Hooker intercepted the first pass in stride and ran it back for a touchdown. Jermaine Johnson showed his athleticism by tracking down the safety valve on the second play and snagging a pick.

Ward recovered to finish practice well, completing passes on time and with great accuracy. But for all the good passes Ward made on Monday, the two interceptions, or really the decisions to throw the balls in the first place, will be my lasting impression of this practice.

They are the type of plays Ward can’t make if he’s going to take the next step in year two and lead this offense to more than 16 points per game. There’s been talk of Ward needing to increase his completion percentage this season and I believe he will in Brian Daboll’s offense. But the biggest thing he must do is make better decisions and protect the football better than he did when he turned it over 14 times, albeit most early in the season.

It was just one practice, and some will tell you that Ward needs to try all the throws now in training camp so he knows what he can and can’t do when the regular season arrives. But these two throws were not examples of a quarterback testing his arm into a tight window downfield or finding out if a certain receiver can win a 50/50 ball for him on gameday. This was Ward, on two separate plays, believing he can make a play that no quarterback coach would teach you to make.

“I don't want to say they're non-negotiables,” Titans coach Robert Saleh said after practice. “But throwing across your body especially shallow—it’d be different if you really extend the pocket and it just really opens up for you, but when there's so much traffic in there. The one that Jermaine (Johnson II) made was an elite play. But the first one that (Amani) Hooker intercepted probably was a poor decision.”

Saleh also noted that Ward made a number of plays rolling to his right as a rookie but noted you have to be smart about not throwing into traffic like he did on Monday.

A good example was Ward’s first career touchdown pass to Elic Ayomanor, when he was flushed to his right, bought time and threw the ball all the way back across the field for the score. But, on that play, Ayomanor was in single coverage and had separated from the defensive back as he changed direction back to the other side of the field.

Neither ball Monday would have been a big play. Both would have been short gains that were not worth the risk. They were mistakes that if they were to happen in a game almost certainly cost you a chance to win.

Ward has an elite skillset, and you don’t want to squash his playmaking ability, but he must pick and choose his spots. And he knows that.

All NFL quarterbacks have talent. The best ones win by making high percentage decisions and avoiding costly mistakes while sprinkling in the occasional highlight reel throw.

We have seen enough to know Ward can do the spectacular. The key to him taking the next step this season is for him to master the routine throws and avoid the costly mistakes we saw Monday.