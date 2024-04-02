Cambridge set to re-unite with sister at Ohio State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’ve been around Nashville basketball for any length of time you know the name Cambridge. Desmond Cambridge Sr’s seven kids all play basketball, and they’re good at it.

Jalon set a scoring record at Pope John Paul II and went on to play at Fisk. Desmond Jr. played at Brown and Nevada and now is enjoying a career overseas. Jordyn was a star guard that helped Vanderbilt return to the NCAA women’s tournament this season. Then there’s Devan a forward at Texas Tech and Kennedy a guard at Ohio State.

And then there’s Jaloni. The second youngest and perhaps the best of the bunch.

Cambridge, the no. 1 rated point guard in the class of 2024, will play in the McDonald’s All-American game Tuesday night in Houston next to many of the nation’s other elite prospects.

“Just to finally see that we all made it to one of the dreams that we’ve been working for,” Cambridge said. “It’s just an honor just to be playing next to some of the best in the world.”

Next fall Jaloni will re-unite with Kennedy at Ohio State. The two sisters helped Ensworth win two state titles in a three-year span, and thought at the time they may never have the opportunity to play together again.

But Jaloni committed to head coach Kevin McGuff last summer and will join Kennedy and the rest of the Buckeyes in Columbus at the end of the school year.

“It’s been a minute since we played (together),” Jaloni said of the reunion. “But I’m just excited because she’s also my best friend. I talk to her almost every day. She’s been through everything with me. Going and playing with my sister it’s just a blessing.”

It’s always been about family and basketball for Jaloni.

Desmond Sr. was a star player himself at Alabama A&M where he set the NCAA single season steals record. And basketball has been a part of each of his kids’ lives.

That pedigree and the desire to be great is what led to Jaloni making the decision to leave Ensworth after her junior season and enroll at Montverde Academy in Florida for her senior season.

The 3-time Tennessee Miss Basketball flourished on her own. Cambridge averaged 20 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three assists per game. She was named Florida Gatorade Player of the Year and was a finalist for the National Player of the Year Award.

“My mom is really big on staying self-centered,” Cambridge said. “Just making sure that you know what’s most important and you focus on little things first and then you worry about everything else.”

And she no longer worries whether she’ll eve have the chance to suit up next to Kennedy as they get set to pursue their college and WNBA dreams together once again.

“It’s just all love,” Jaloni said. “She challenges me, I challenge her. So it’s just all great.”