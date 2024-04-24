Carthon, New Titans Staff Gear Up for NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is all hands on deck leading up the NFL Draft this week at Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park as the Titans put the finishing touches on a draft plan that is a full year in the making.

The work on the 2024 Draft began almost immediately after last year’s draft concluded as scouts got to work on the likely collegiate prospects in this year’s class. The work intensified with general manager Ran Carthon and the personnel staff once the offseason began and once new head coach Brian Callahan and the coaching staff was put in place.

Now just two days ahead of the Chicago Bears going on the clock with the no. 1 pick in Detroit the Titans final big board is complete.

“For all intents and purposes it’s done,” Carthon said Tuesday. “(Callahan) and I are going to get together this afternoon to try to fine tune some things, maybe watch a couple guys to try to settle some ties, if you will.”

The Titans hold the no. 7 pick in the first round, a pick that has commonly been linked to Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt, a man widely considered as the most NFL-ready tackle in this draft class. Tennessee has a definite need for a tackle, but you never know how the board in front of you will shake out on draft night.

Carthon says the Titans have mapped out all the possible scenarios, including the possibility they might trade back out of the pick to try to stockpile a few more picks for the weekend.

“People are nosey,” Carthon said about other teams inquiring about if the seventh pick could be acquired via trade. “I think we owe it to our organization, I think I owe it to coach Callahan and his staff to listen to all calls just to see if it’s anything enticing. To see if it’s anything that might blow us away and make us want to trade back.

Carthon did add that there are players that if available come the seventh pick Thursday night will be automatic picks for the Titans, and that no offer would be good enough to make him consider a trade at that point. The Titans do have considerable needs, however.

Beyond left tackle, the Titans need more pass catchers, both at wide receiver and tight end. They also need to address all three levels on their defense, likely needing to find potential starters at linebacker and safety and depth pieces on the defensive line. The needs pose a tall task for Callahan and his staff considering they enter the week with only seven selections, including none between pick no. 38 in the second round Friday night and no. 106 in Saturday’s fourth round after the team traded away its third round pick.

Carthon is in his second year as the Titans G.M., but says it feels a bit like he’s operating his first draft because of the offseason makeover of the organization. Chad Brinker now oversees the teams expanded football operations and analytics department and Callahan replaced Mike Vrabel as head coach, bringing in new coordinators for all three phases and several other assistants.

The scouting staff has remained consistent, which has been a major benefit. That group took nearly 600 campus visits, wrote more than 1,400 scouting reports on potential prospects and conducted about 400 interviews to try to develop as much information as possible to pass along to Carthon and the rest of the Titans draft team.

“We haven’t been together very long, but despite that this team has shown incredible commitment to getting this process right,” Brinker said. "We have worked really well together and worked really hard to be prepared for what we’re about to do this weekend and beyond, for that matter. If you look across the league at the organizations that continue to rise at the top, operate at the highest level, the championship-type organizations, they ultimately build their football teams through the draft. That is our philosophy as well.”

Both Carthon and Callahan agreed that this year’s draft has potential starters littered throughout at multiple positions. They believe the offensive line class is particularly strong with wide receiver having some potential stars at the top end and other role players that will be selected throughout the weekend.

The Titans believe they will be able to add to what they were already able to do in free agency and put together a roster that can help Callahan have a team that can compete this fall.

“I think that’s always the plan,” Carthon said. “To have guys, particularly when you’re picking them early, particularly when you’re picking as high as seven, you hope that the player you draft is a player that can come in and you plug them in and you get them to work and they’re starting for you. So those early picks, and even into the later rounds, you can find guys.”