CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy in Nashville ahead of World Cup qualifier

USMNT's GM previews match vs. Canada
In just a few weeks, Nissan Stadium will host a World Cup qualifying game between the U.S. and Canada. Ahead of that match, U.S. Soccer is bringing the CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy to Nashville.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Aug 18, 2021
Brian McBride, the GM of the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT), also stopped by NewsChannel 5 This Morning to preview what fans can expect at Nissan Stadium.

“It's a completely different atmosphere. Anytime I talk to a fan that is just starting becoming a soccer fan that's been a sports fan, the atmosphere inside a soccer stadium, especially in World Cup qualifying is really enjoyable, it's crazy at times. We hope to have as many fans out there, whether you're new or you’re a fan that's been a part of soccer for a while,” said McBride.

The game is set for 7 p.m. on September 5. Tickets are on sale right now. Click here for more.

