CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy in Nashville ahead of World Cup qualifier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In just a few weeks, Nissan Stadium will host a World Cup qualifier between the U.S. and Canada. Ahead of that match, U.S. Soccer is bringing the CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy to Nashville.

Brian McBride, the GM of the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT), also stopped by NewsChannel 5 This Morning to preview what fans can expect at Nissan Stadium.

“It's a completely different atmosphere. Anytime I talk to a fan that is just starting becoming a soccer fan that's been a sports fan, the atmosphere inside a soccer stadium, especially in World Cup qualifying is really enjoyable, it's crazy at times. We hope to have as many fans out there, whether you're new or you’re a fan that's been a part of soccer for a while,” said McBride.

The game is set for 7 p.m. on September 5. Tickets are on sale right now. Click here for more.