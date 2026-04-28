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Diego Pavia signs three-year deal with Ravens, per report

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Michael Conroy/AP
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (14) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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(WTVF) — Former Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia has signed a three-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens after going unselected in the 2026 NFL Draft, per an April 28 report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pavia accepted Baltimore’s invitation to attend rookie minicamp on April 26, then finalized a contract two days later.

Pavia became the first Heisman finalist since Jordan Lynch in 2014 to go undrafted.

The dual-threat quarterback became a fan favorite at Vanderbilt, helping lead one of the most successful stretches in program history and becoming the first Commodores player named a Heisman finalist.

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