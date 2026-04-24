Tennessee Titans select Carnell Tate with the 4th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Suprise! The Tennessee Titans sent shockwaves through the football world at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, selecting Ohio State Wide Receiver Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick. Many thought the Titans would select a defensive player with their first pick, instead, they add a pass catching weapon for second year quarterback Cam Ward.

Jay LaPrete/AP FILE - Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game, Oct. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

Tate, (6/2", 192 LBS) caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns last season for the Buckeyes. For his efforts, he was named Second-team Associated Press All-American. First-team All-Big Ten Conference. First-team Academic All-American.

The Titans, who went 3-14 last season, are in need of help in several areas, including the offensive line, wide receiver, running back and linebacker positions.

The Titans are scheduled to make eight more picks in this year’s draft, beginning with the 35th overall selection in Round 2. Barring any trades, they also hold the following picks: Round 3 (66), Round 4 (101) and Round 7 (225). They own a pair of picks in Round 5 (142 and 144) and Round 6 (184 and 194).