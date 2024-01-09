Mike Vrabel will not return as head coach of the Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Titans have fired head coach Mike Vrabel after a 6-11 season.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said the decision was one of the most difficult she has ever had to make:

Vrabel, 48, took over for Mike Mularkey after the Titans lost in the Divisional round of the playoffs in 2017 and took the team to four straight winning seasons before falling on hard times the last two years.

He finishes with an overall record of 54-45 that includes a run to the AFC Championship game in 2019.

In 2020 he led the Titans to their first AFC South division title since 2008. The Titans repeated their division success in 2021, going 11-5 and capturing the AFC’s no. 1 seed despite using a NFL record 91 players over the course of the season due to injuries.

Vrabel was honored after the season as the NFL Coach of the Year and was given a contact extension in February of 2022 through the 2025 season.

But that spring things began to turn the other direction. The team traded star receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles in a surprise draft night move. Key losses on the offensive line and an eventual injury to quarterback Ryan Tannehill derailed a 7-3 start to the 2022 season.

The Titans lost the final seven games of that season to fall out of first place and miss the playoffs for the first time since Vrabel's first season. Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson in the middle of that streak, while the team was still in first place and seemingly destined for another playoff berth.

At the time it appeared Vrabel would be given more power - perhaps complete control - of the organization's football operations. But Adams Strunk hired Ran Carthon as the team's new general manager and reports surfaced almost immediately about a possible rift between coach and G.M.

The Titans struggled again in 2023 with continued offensive line woes and Tannehill getting hurt again before ultimately giving way to talented rookie Will Levis.

It appeared Vrabel would be given an opportunity to complete the turnaround and provide consistency for Levis as the Titans examine whether or not he can be their franchise quarterback, but ultimately Adams Strunk had a different idea and told Vrabel of her decision in a meeting Tuesday morning.

Vrabel will be a hot commodity for every available job given his success as both a player and coach in the NFL. The Titans now begin a search for his replacement.

Adams Strunk's full statement can be found below

Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach. As I told Coach Vrabel, this decision was as difficult as any I’ve made as Controlling Owner. I appreciate Mike's contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field. Anyone who has ever met him knows how passionate and genuine he is, and he’s been a strong supporter of the Nashville community. We wish Mike, Jen, and the Vrabel family nothing but the best in the future.

As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions. Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff.

I believe the Tennessee Titans can and will be a premier National Football League franchise. It’s what our fans deserve, and there will be hard decisions along the way. My decision today is not only a reflection of my disappointment in our past two seasons, but also my recognition that further changes are necessary to fully achieve our vision.

I will never shy away from acknowledging that I have unapologetically high expectations for the football team and every aspect of the Titans organization. Our vision is not simply to produce more wins than losses, it is to regularly compete for championships. While this season was disappointing, I see early signs of progress taking shape. Last year we added a promising young quarterback and several other talented players to our roster. With a coaching search, enviable cap space, and top-10 draft position, this offseason is as important as any in our history. I’m excited for the weeks and months ahead. We will meet the moment.